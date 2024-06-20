Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

