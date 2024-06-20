Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.