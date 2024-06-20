Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.