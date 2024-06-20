Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

