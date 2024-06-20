Oppenheimer Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $25.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 50.7 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.