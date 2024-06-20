Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.