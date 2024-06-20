CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.73.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CorMedix by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.