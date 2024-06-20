BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.