SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

