Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 134.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.