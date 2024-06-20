PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.35

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.35 and traded as high as $107.59. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 6,139 shares traded.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,195 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,629.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $157,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,629.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $2,316,769 over the last three months. 61.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

