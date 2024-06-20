Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 80.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.