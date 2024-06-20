Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 300.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.