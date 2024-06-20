Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Trading Down 14.6 %
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
