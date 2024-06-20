Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.777 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.