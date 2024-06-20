Head to Head Comparison: Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) vs. COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Notable Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00 Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus target price of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 637.17%. Notable Labs has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 821.05%. Given Notable Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than COMPASS Pathways.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33% Notable Labs N/A -54.54% -43.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Notable Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -2.71 Notable Labs $310,000.00 5.44 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Notable Labs has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways.

Summary

Notable Labs beats COMPASS Pathways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and enables fast-track therapeutic development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for acute myeloid leukemia. Notable Labs, Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

