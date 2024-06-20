InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

