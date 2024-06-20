Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

