Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
