Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

