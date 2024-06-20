Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

