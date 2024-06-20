Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

