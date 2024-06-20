Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.