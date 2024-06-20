Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.1 %

Educational Development stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.04. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

