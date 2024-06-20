Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.04. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

