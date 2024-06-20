Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

