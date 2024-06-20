DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
