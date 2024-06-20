Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

