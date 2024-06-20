Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.