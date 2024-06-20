Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.43.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
