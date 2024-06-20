Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Avinger Trading Up 5.1 %
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
