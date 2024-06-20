Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGR

Avinger Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.