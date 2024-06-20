Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compugen

Compugen Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.