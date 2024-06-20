Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

