Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.