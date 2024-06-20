Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -39.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

