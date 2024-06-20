ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

