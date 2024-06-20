Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Director Rory Wallace purchased 202,480,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,613,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

