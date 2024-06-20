Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE:CNL opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$50,700.00. Insiders own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

