Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,685,678.77. Insiders purchased a total of 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

