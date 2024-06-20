Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 10.7 %
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -153.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,824 over the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
