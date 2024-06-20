Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 10.7 %

NEO stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$340.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -153.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,824 over the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.