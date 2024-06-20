Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.90.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

