Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

