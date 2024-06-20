Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

