Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $418.10

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.10 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 417 ($5.30). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.34), with a volume of 55,786 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Robert Walters

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £27,230 ($34,599.75). Insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

