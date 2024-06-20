Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.71

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.71 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 98.40 ($1.25). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 364,796 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GENL
Genel Energy Price Performance
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.