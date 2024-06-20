Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.87

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.87 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.96). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.90), with a volume of 808,059 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($208,854.38). In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.78), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($208,854.38). Also, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,337,992.38). Insiders acquired 3,860,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,049,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

