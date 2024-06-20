Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 18.70 ($0.24). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 204,478 shares traded.

Carclo Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.15.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

