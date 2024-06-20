Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.78

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$21.74. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.6 %
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
