Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.78

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$21.74. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.78. The company has a market cap of C$520.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.