Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$7.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 6,314 shares.

Exco Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. The stock has a market cap of C$288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total value of C$39,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $118,300. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.