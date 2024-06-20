PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.25. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 61,804 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

In related news, Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $93,860. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 169,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

