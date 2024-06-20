Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.84

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.84 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 150.65 ($1.91). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 8,661,481 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,474.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($237,295.65). Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

