Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $1,435,520. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,882 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after acquiring an additional 349,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 421,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

