Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

