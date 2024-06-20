The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

