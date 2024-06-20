Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declines By 5.4%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $32,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

